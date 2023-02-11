US Imposes Sanctions on Six Chinese Companies Linked to Military

Islam Times - The administration of US President Joe Biden has imposed new sanctions on China, targeting the country’s several companies for supporting Beijing’s military modernization efforts.

The US Commerce Department said on Friday it added five Chinese companies and one research institute connected to Beijing’s aerospace programs including airships and balloons to an export blacklist.The Commerce Department said the six entities were supporting “China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”The six companies include Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co; China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute; and Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., AFP reported.The other three are Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.; Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co.; along with Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.The move came a day after the US Congress unanimously condemned China’s alleged use of what it called a spy balloon that flew over North America last weekend. China said it was a “weather balloon.”The balloon was shot down by a highly advanced US fighter jet last week. President Joe Biden congratulated US fighter pilots for taking down the balloon in the country’s airspace and above its territorial waters.The Pentagon decried what it called China’s unacceptable violation of US airspace.China has expressed regret blaming unfavorable winds for pushing what it calls a “civilian airship” into US airspace.Beijing China insists the balloon was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes,” and it unintentionally veered off into us airspace.The incident prompted US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to issue a personal note to his Chinese counterpart condemning Beijing’s move.Companies added to the so-called Entity List are restricted from acquiring US items and technologies without government authorization.“The (People’s Republic of China’s) use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens US national security,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez in a statement on Friday.“Today’s action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies,” he added.The Commerce Department alleged in a document that China’s military is utilizing high-altitude balloons “for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” adding that this was contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.Beijing on Sunday blasted the Pentagon’s decision to shoot down the balloon spotted flying over North America, accusing the United States of “clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice”.“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the unmanned civilian airship,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would “reserve the right to make further necessary responses”.The Chinese foreign ministry said it had “clearly requested that the United States properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner”.Beijing said the United States “insisted on using force, clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice”.“China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant enterprises and reserve the right to make further necessary responses,” the ministry said in its statement.