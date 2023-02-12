0
Sunday 12 February 2023 - 10:22

Young Palestinian Fatally Shot by Israeli Settlers in West Bank City of Salfit

Story Code : 1040922
The victim, Methqal Salman Rayyan, was shot by Israeli settlers after a group of them attacked Palestinians, according to al-Mayadeen.
 
Several Palestinians also suffered serious injuries and suffocation after Israeli occupation forces, who were present at the scene, fired toxic gas canisters. The latest incident brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the start of 2023 to 46, including 9 children and an elderly woman.
 
In January alone, Israeli forces killed 35 Palestinians, including 8 children, while 224 Palestinians, including 61 children, were killed in 2022. The increasing attacks by Israeli forces against Palestinian towns are aimed at suppressing the growing Palestinian resistance in occupied cities. As a result, many Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
 
Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently ordered a five-fold increase in the number of new gun permits for settlers in occupied territories. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, warned that the plan for arming civilians would only lead to more violence and bloodshed.
