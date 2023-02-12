0
Sunday 12 February 2023 - 10:25

Ukraine, US Defense Heads Talk 'Priorities' for Allies' Meeting

Ukraine, US Defense Heads Talk
After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Vladimir Zelenskiy and other Kiev officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft, Reuters reported.
 
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a Jan. 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.
 
Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.
 
After the call, Reznikov tweeted that "the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine," adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.
