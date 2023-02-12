0
Sunday 12 February 2023 - 11:44

26 Million People Affected by Deadly Turkey-Syria Earthquake: WHO

Story Code : 1040931
26 Million People Affected by Deadly Turkey-Syria Earthquake: WHO
The quake has so far affected 15 million people in Turkey and 11 million in Syria, with the death toll from Monday's quake approaching 30,000.
 
In a statement, the WHO said, "The staggering figure includes more than five million people who are particularly vulnerable, including close to 350,000 elderly people and over 1.4 million children." The death toll from the earthquake had risen to over 29,000 as of February 12.
 
The WHO appealed for $42.8 million to address the immediate and overwhelming health needs of the quake-stricken population. "WHO's goal is to save lives in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, to minimize its downstream health consequences, including mental health, and to rapidly restore essential health services across all earthquake-affected populations," the organization stated.
 
According to the United Nations health agency, the earthquake has caused the collapse of over 4,000 buildings in Turkey, with 15 hospitals suffering partial or heavy damage. In Syria, at least 20 health facilities, including four hospitals, have sustained damage.
 
WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo on February 12 and expressed his heartbreak at the conditions faced by survivors. “I just met Nour and Omar who lost their parents in the earthquake in #Aleppo. There are no words to express the pain they are going through. Grateful to colleagues and partners who are providing them with needed care, comfort and love. #Syria,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.
 
The WHO has sent 37 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies to Turkey and 35 metric tons to Syria, which will be used to treat and care for 100,000 people as well as for 120,000 urgent surgical interventions in both countries. A third flight carrying a similar load is scheduled to reach Syria on February 14.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023