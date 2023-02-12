Iranian President To Visit China on Tuesday

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is set to visit China early next week at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, as the two Asian countries' are determined to boost bilateral cooperation.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.During his three-day stay, Raeisi, heading a high-ranking delegation, is scheduled to meet and hold multi-faceted talks with the Chinese president.The two sides’ delegations will also sign cooperation documents.The president will also attend the joint meeting of the Iranian and Chinese businessmen and visit with Iranian expatriates in China as well.Late last year, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua described China and Iran as old friends and new partners and expressed his country’s eagerness to enhance all-out ties with the Islamic Republic.He said that China regards the relations with Iran from a strategic viewpoint and will not back off from the resolve to promote a comprehensive and strategic partnership with Iran, saying that the two nations have opened a new chapter in their relations by starting a strategic partnership in 2016Relations between Iran and China go as far back as the ancient Silk Road, but they are gaining strategic significance because of the West’s refusal to work with Iran under US pressure and its meaures to clip China’s wings and stop its economic and political rise. This is automatically pushing Tehran and Beijing into an alliance of sorts.Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, American businesses have been prevented from trading with Iran, while their European counterparts have withdrawn amid the US threats of sanctions. That has helped Chinese companies move in and fill the void.As a result, Iran and China have forged a unique partnership that is almost impossible or not easily viable with any other country.China is still Iran’s biggest oil client despite Washington’s bid to bring Tehran’s exports down to zero.Iran’s rail sector had become a magnet for rail engineering and rolling stock firms from all over the world before US sanctions in 2018 forced them to withdraw. The pullout left the Chinese with a less contested business terrain.China’s close involvement in the build-out of Iran’s manufacturing infrastructure is seen entirely in line with its mammoth One Belt, One Road initiative.Iran and China signed a landmark 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in March 2021 in defiance of unilateral sanctions by Washington.The deal officially documents the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that had been announced during a visit by the Chinese president to Tehran in 2016. It sets the outlines of cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.