Sunday 12 February 2023 - 23:15

Iran Steadfastness Model for Nations Seeking Freedom from West’s Hegemony: Yemen

Mahdi al-Mashat, made the remarks in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi.

“The steadfastness of the Iranian people and their persistence in completing the course of the revolution [is] a model for other people to break free from the evil, Western tutelage and domination,” he said.

Yemen's National Salvation Government, he added, is keen to strengthen bilateral relations between Tehran and Sana’a and keep up coordination in all international circles for the benefit of the two countries.

Spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Mohammed Abdulsalam, also extended congratulations to Iran’s Leader, government, and people on the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution.

 “We hope for this country more progress, security, and stability,” he wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

Also, Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian nation overthrew the regime of Pahlavi, which was fully supported by the United States, in February 1979.

Less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranians took part in a referendum, where more than 98 percent of eligible voters voted ‘yes’ to the Islamic Republic as a new political system.

Annually, millions of Iranians take to the streets across the country to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

Yemen has been the scene of Western-backed war and blockade over the past eight years. Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several other Western states, created a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The objective of the offensive was to crush the popular Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, leaving hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and spawning the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
