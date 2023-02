Islam Times - 14 Syrian civilians were killed and injured during a terrorist attack carried out by ISIL terrorists in the center of the country.

ISIL forces killed 4 people, including a woman, and injured 10 others in an attack on the city of Palmyra, located in the east of Homs‎ province.The injured people were transferred to a local hospital for treatment. Several of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.Despite being liberated from terrorists for years, the deserts of Homs province and the suburbs of Palmyra still witness attacks by ISIL forces from time to time.