Enemies Got The Message after Rallies on Iran Revolution Anniversary: President

Islam Times - Lauding the demonstrations held across Iran in celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory as a testimony to national unity, President Ebrahim Raisi said the massive rallies conveyed a meaningful message to the enemies.

Addressing a session of the cabinet on Sunday evening, Raisi praised the Iranian people for their enthusiastic support for the Islamic Republic in the nationwide demonstrations that were held on February 11 in celebration of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.“The magnificent participation of people in the Bahman 22nd demonstrations indicated the nation’s attachment to and solidarity with the Islamic establishment and the Revolution’s aspirations, which stymied the enemies’ plots and seditions,” he added.The president stated that the presence of people from all walks of life in the countrywide demonstrations proved the national unity and integrity to the enemies and once again illustrated that Iranians support the Revolution, the establishment and the Islamic jurisprudence.“The enemies also got the message from the epical and meaningful presence of people (in the demonstrations),” Raisi emphasized.In remarks on February 8, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on all Iranian people to take part in the demonstrations as a “symbol of national unity”, saying the enemy should get the message that its attempts to harm national unity in Iran have been thwarted, it cannot divide people or separate them from the establishment, cannot create pessimism about the establishment, and cannot pit various groups of people against each other.Millions of Iranians took to the streets in over 1,400 cities and 3,800 villages across the country on Saturday to celebrate the national holiday of Bahman 22nd.The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 44 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.