0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 11:57

Enemies Got The Message after Rallies on Iran Revolution Anniversary: President

Story Code : 1041088
Enemies Got The Message after Rallies on Iran Revolution Anniversary: President
Addressing a session of the cabinet on Sunday evening, Raisi praised the Iranian people for their enthusiastic support for the Islamic Republic in the nationwide demonstrations that were held on February 11 in celebration of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“The magnificent participation of people in the Bahman 22nd demonstrations indicated the nation’s attachment to and solidarity with the Islamic establishment and the Revolution’s aspirations, which stymied the enemies’ plots and seditions,” he added.

The president stated that the presence of people from all walks of life in the countrywide demonstrations proved the national unity and integrity to the enemies and once again illustrated that Iranians support the Revolution, the establishment and the Islamic jurisprudence.

“The enemies also got the message from the epical and meaningful presence of people (in the demonstrations),” Raisi emphasized.

In remarks on February 8, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on all Iranian people to take part in the demonstrations as a “symbol of national unity”, saying the enemy should get the message that its attempts to harm national unity in Iran have been thwarted, it cannot divide people or separate them from the establishment, cannot create pessimism about the establishment, and cannot pit various groups of people against each other.

Millions of Iranians took to the streets in over 1,400 cities and 3,800 villages across the country on Saturday to celebrate the national holiday of Bahman 22nd.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 44 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023