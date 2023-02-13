0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 12:23

France’s Protests over Pension Reform Turn Violent in Nantes, Paris

France’s Protests over Pension Reform Turn Violent in Nantes, Paris
A delegate representing secondary education teachers stated, "It is out of question to work longer, to create the conditions for decreasing pensions, to create the conditions that would increase gender inequalities, to create the conditions that would lead to my children not finding work, because if seniors work longer, they will block job positions. Everything is phony and bad in this reform."

The protests are part of a fourth day of demonstrations against pension reform across France.

Unions have warned they are ready to "put France on hold" if their demands are not met by the government, causing expected nationwide strikes and protests with disruptions to public transport, healthcare, and education, among other sectors.

The pension reform legislation began its passage through the French parliament a week prior.
