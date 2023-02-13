Russian Diplomat Comments on North Korea’s Plans to Strengthen Combat Power

Islam Times - North Korea's plans to strengthen the country's combat power, including launching the first military satellite, are a reaction to the unprecedented pressure from the United States and South Korea, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said.

"The steps planned in the DPRK to strengthen the military potential are a forced reaction to the unprecedented build-up of sanctions and force pressure on Pyongyang by Washington and Seoul," the diplomat said in an interview with RIA Novosti, commenting on the DPRK's preparations for launching a military satellite.According to him, the cynicism of the situation is that these attempts to force the DPRK to unilateral disarmament run counter to the inter-Korean and North Korean-American agreements of 2018, which directly linked the process of denuclearization of the peninsula with building mutual trust and providing Pyongyang with firm security guarantees.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as reported on January 1 by the Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK (CTAC), ordered to complete and launch the first reconnaissance satellite and launch vehicle in the near future.In addition, a military parade was held in the DPRK in early February. The South Korean agency Yonhap reported that during the DPRK's parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army, presumably, new solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) of the DPRK were displayed.The TsNAK agency noted without details that columns of tactical missiles and long-range cruise missiles, columns of tactical nuclear units and ICBMs participated in the parade.