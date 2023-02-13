0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 12:28

Explosions Heard in Gaza Strip As Israeli Warplanes Attack Multiple Targets

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out air attacks on Gaza after Palestinian media outlets reported several explosions in the Gaza Strip today.

Palestine Chronicle reported from Gaza that Israeli shells have targeted an area behind the Sheikh Zayed Towers in the northern Gaza region.

Israeli military vehicles targeted an area reportedly belonging to the Resistance near the Qarara village east of the Khan Younis.

In a statement, the Israeli regime army claimed that the attacks were in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into the occupied territories. However, there was no immediate claim from the Palestinian side regarding the alleged rocket launch.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one person was killed in an Israeli army raid in Nablus, a city in the occupied West Bank, where near-constant violence has been taking place over the past year. The Israeli army did not comment on the Nablus raid.

Eyewitnesses said that large destruction has taken place, though the exact target of the attack and the damage remain unclear.

Soon after the attack, sirens blared in the Sderot region south of the occupied territories. A source in the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza said that it has targeted the Israeli warplanes, which continued to circulate over Gaza following the raids.
