Monday 13 February 2023

Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade

Addressing thousands during a ceremony marking National Youth Day, he called on the younger generations to "liberate the homeland," and to "fight so that Venezuela will not be a colony again."

Under the leadership of the late reformist leader Hugo Chavez, more opportunities were created for the young in culture, sports and education areas, but more remains to be done, said Maduro, Xinhua reported.

To that end, he said a Great National Youth Congress will be held on March 11-12 to launch the Great Venezuela Youth Mission to promote varied social programs for young people.

Young Venezuelans marched on Sunday in support of the Bolivarian Revolution and the reforms it has achieved, as part of celebrations on the day.

Today's Venezuelan youth "is the generation that despite the difficulties, the unilateral blockade by the United States, has never lost ... hope and the desire to defend the homeland," said Rodbexa Poleo, youth leader of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Feb. 12 was declared National Youth Day in 1947 in tribute to the students who fought Spanish colonialism on that day in 1814.
