0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 12:58

Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip

Story Code : 1041116
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
In the meeting, held in Tehran on Monday, Raisi gave the Leader a report on his working plan and the meetings he is going to hold in Beijing.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed satisfaction with the arrangements that have been made, wishing the president success.

Raisi will visit Beijing from February 14 to 16 at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In March 2021, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by the Chinese president to Tehran in 2016.

The deputy head of the Iranian president’s office for political affairs has said that the efforts to carry out the comprehensive cooperation deal will be one of the objectives during Raisi’s forthcoming trip to China.

He noted that the president will be accompanied by the ministers of economy, foreign affairs, agriculture, roads, industry and petroleum, as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran in the visit to China.

China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.
Comment


Featured Stories
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023