President Assad Meets UN Official, Underscores Necessity of Bringing in Urgent Aid to All Regions in Syria

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and an accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with repercussions of the earthquake that hit Syria and the humanitarian urgent needs for the Syrian people to overcome these repercussions, with Griffiths referring to the Syrian government’s swift response to the efforts of rescue and relief.Griffiths stressed that the UN seeks to support the efforts of relief and meets the humanitarian need for the Syrians.President al-Assad affirmed the need for bringing in the urgent aid to all areas in Syria including those that are subjected to occupation and the dominance of the armed terrorist groups.The President also stressed the necessity for the international efforts to concentrate on reconstructing infrastructure in Syria as this issue is an urgent need for the stability of the Syrian people and the return of Syrian refugees to their cities and regions.