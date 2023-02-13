0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 22:08

Russia to Respond to Hypersonic Missiles in Japan’s Border

Story Code : 1041251
During an interview with Sputnik, Rudenko stated, “Indeed, recently, Japan has sharply stepped up the modernization of its military potential, ramping up dangerous activities near the Russian borders, including conducting large-scale exercises jointly with the United States and other countries, and testing new types of missile and conventional weapons.

In this regard, we have repeatedly expressed strong protest to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels,”

Earlier, on February 5, the US leadership asked the Japanese authorities for permission to deploy long-range hypersonic weapons and ground-based Tomahawk cruise missiles on their territory to confront China. According to the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, the new Japanese government may begin full-scale negotiations to accept the proposal in the foreseeable future. In addition, it is not known what type of weapons the countries plan to deploy and in what quantities.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would monitor US plans to deploy hypersonic missiles in Japan. She noted that the start of their implementation would mean for Russia a qualitative change in the regional security situation, which would also have a projection on global strategic stability.
