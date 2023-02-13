Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in ‘Israeli’ West Bank Raid

Islam Times - A Palestinian child has succumbed to the injuries he had suffered during a raid by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime's forces on the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Fourteen-year-old Qusai Radwan Waked died on Sunday after being taken to hospital along with a number of other Palestinian youths who were injured during a raid by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces earlier in the day, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.The ministry noted that Waked had been "seriously wounded in the abdomen by live fire from the occupation" forces in Jenin.His death raises to 47 the number of Palestinians martyred as a result of the deadly violence waged by the regime's forces and settlers since the beginning of 2023. According to Wafa, four of the victims have been killed by settlers' gunfire.The Palestinian child was injured as the Zionist forces raided Jenin in a bid to arrest a Palestinian resistance fighter. Waked was one of three Palestinian youths who were shot in the abdomen and sustained critical injuries during the raid.A mass funeral was held for the slain Palestinian child later the same day.Also on Sunday, Palestinians gathered for the funeral of Methqal Salman Rayyan, a 27-year-old Palestinian, whom Zionist settlers had killed with a headshot on Saturday in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in northern West Bank.Attia Asi, who witnessed the murder, said the shooting happened before the Zionist occupation forces arrived at the scene."In the beginning it [the shooting] was in the air, then it turned towards the [Palestinian] guys, aiming to kill," Asi told AFP at the funeral.The latest raid on Jenin also led to the arrest of former Palestinian prisoner, Jibreel al-Zubaidi, who had already spent 11 years in an ‘Israeli’ jail.Reporting on his fresh arrest, Palestinian media outlets identified him as "the brother of freedom fighter Zakaria Zubaidi" from the Jenin refugee camp.Zakaria Zubaidi, a former commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which is a coalition of West Bank-based Palestinian resistance groups, was also the mastermind of a daring 2021 jailbreak from an ‘Israeli’ prison that involved six Palestinian inmates.That incident saw the prisoners escaping the ‘Israeli’ regime's maximum-security Gilboa jail through a tunnel they had dug in the prison's floor.