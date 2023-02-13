0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 22:52

US Is Biggest Spy Power, Chinese Diplomat Says

Story Code : 1041254
"It is the United States that is the world's biggest spy power with the world's widest intelligence network," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Wang Wenbin also noted that "the US National Security Agency reviews text messages and wiretaps phone calls, including those of high-ranking officials in Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and other European countries," TASS reported.

In early February, US authorities noticed a Chinese balloon over the mainland at an altitude well above standard parameters for commercial air traffic. However, it did not pose a threat to people on the ground. On February 4, the US armed forces shot down this "reconnaissance balloon" within national airspace. It was, according to the Pentagon, engaged in the collection of important information. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China in connection with this incident.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested the attacks and slander from Washington. Beijing explained that the Chinese meteorological probe ended up in US airspace by accident.
