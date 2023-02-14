0
Tuesday 14 February 2023 - 13:10

Syrian President Urges Emergency Aid for All Quake-Hit Areas, Including Militant-Held Districts

Story Code : 1041330
Syrian President Urges Emergency Aid for All Quake-Hit Areas, Including Militant-Held Districts
This was discussed in a meeting with Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations Martin Griffiths, who appreciated the Syrian government's prompt response in terms of disaster relief operations.

The UN supports search and rescue operations in Syria and will facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into the northwestern part of the country.

Meanwhile, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, dismissed the US decision to issue a six-month sanctions exemption for all transactions related to providing disaster relief, stating that the measure would be "insufficient" to offset the long-term dire consequences of the coercive measures.

He stressed the timely delivery of humanitarian aid to all quake-hit regions, opening more border crossings in the northern sector of the country for an initial period of three months to ensure this.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria on February 6 has risen to 5,814, with the biggest proportion of the fatalities occurring in the territory held by Takfiri terrorist groups.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023