US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
People familiar with the recent meetings told the newspaper that transferring these long-range missiles would dwindle US stockpiles and harm the country’s readiness for future conflicts, TASS reported.
"With any package, we always consider our readiness and our own stocks while providing Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield," a senior Pentagon official told the newspaper.
"There are other ways of providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to strike the targets," he added.
Earlier, Reuters said that the United States had agreed to send the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine that can hit targets up to 150 km away, but had rebuffed Kiev’s requests for ATACMS.