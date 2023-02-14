US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself

Islam Times - US officials recently told their Ukrainian counterparts that Washington would not be sending Army Tactical Missiles (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 km to Kiev, citing a concern that it wouldn’t have enough for itself, Politico reported.

People familiar with the recent meetings told the newspaper that transferring these long-range missiles would dwindle US stockpiles and harm the country’s readiness for future conflicts, TASS reported."With any package, we always consider our readiness and our own stocks while providing Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield," a senior Pentagon official told the newspaper."There are other ways of providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to strike the targets," he added.Earlier, Reuters said that the United States had agreed to send the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine that can hit targets up to 150 km away, but had rebuffed Kiev’s requests for ATACMS.