Iran, China to Sign Some 20 Deals during Presidential Visit: Economy Minister

Islam Times - Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi unveiled plans to sign around 20 agreements with China during a landmark visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Beijing.

Speaking to Iran News Agency, Khandouzi said his ministry had made extensive arrangement to make the forthcoming meeting between the presidents of Iran and China in Beijing a “historical milestone” in the relations between the two countries.The minister noted that the ground has been prepared during reciprocal meetings between delegations of the two countries for the finalization of around 20 operational deals with the purpose of implementing the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China.He noted that Iranian and Chinese delegations have defined a series of joint projects that will be finalized during the Iranian president’s state visit to China.“Considering that China is one of the major buyers of Iran’s oil and our country can earn considerable currency income from the (oil) exports, such interaction provides a good opportunity for us to use China’s technological capacities in the high-priority projects, while the list of the final projects has been finalized,” Khandouzi added.Hailing the agreements on the removal of a series of problems in the banking relations, currency transaction and customs issues between Iran and China, the economy minister expressed hope that the presidential visit would facilitate the trade ties between the two nations.Iran and China have proved that they are resolved to boost their economic relations despite the pressure of sanctions, he stated.Raisi is visiting Beijing at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.In March 2021, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by the Chinese president to Tehran in 2016.