China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes

Islam Times - China called on the US to put aside its "geopolitical calculations" and lift all illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Wang stated that the US has engaged in military intervention and imposed illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria, greatly exacerbating the crisis in the Syrian economy and people's well-being.The spokesman also noted that the US sanctions directly prevented the victims of the recent earthquakes from receiving assistance in the first 72 hours following the quakes.The US Treasury announced on February 10 that it would provide several months of sanctions relief for Syria to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts.However, the UN World Food Program has called for some sanctions to be lifted so that the humanitarian community can deliver medicines and fertilizers to the country.