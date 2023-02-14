0
Tuesday 14 February 2023 - 21:21

Iran’s Raisi Welcomed by Chinese Counterpart in Beijing

During the welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, 21 cannons were fired and national anthems of Iran and China were played. The national anthems of the two countries were played and the two presidents reviewed a guard of honor.

Raisi and Xi took pictures and introduced members of their accompanying delegations.

High-ranking delegations of Iran and China held negotiations immediately after the ceremony. Senior officials of the two countries will sign important documents for developing bilateral cooperation in the presence of the two presidents.

Raisi arrived at Beijing International Airport Tuesday morning local time and was welcomed by China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

The Iranian president leads a high-ranking economic and political delegation in his trip to China.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Beijing on Monday, Raeisi said Iran and China have similar views on fighting unilateralism at the international level.

This is a first state visit by a president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China in 20 years.
