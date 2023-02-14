0
Tuesday 14 February 2023 - 22:31

NATO Launches New “Surveillance” Network as War Rages on in Ukraine

Story Code : 1041435
NATO Launches New “Surveillance” Network as War Rages on in Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of the bloc's defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, said the move is designed to bolster the alliance's "intelligence and surveillance" as well as support its "missions and operations".

“This will improve our intelligence and surveillance. And support NATO missions and operations,” Stoltenberg said, adding that it would allow for “better navigation, communication, and early warning of missile launches.”

It comes after Moscow warned that Western commercial satellites being used in the Ukraine war could be "legitimate military targets".

In October last year, a senior Russian foreign ministry official was quoted as saying that commercial satellites from the United States and its allies could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.

"Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's department for non-proliferation and arms control, told the United Nations, calling it "provocative".

Stoltenberg said the new network would require increased military spending from those nations, adding that the discussions during the NATO defense ministers meeting will seek to “maintain and step up defense spending across the alliance."

The NATO chief also reaffirmed the alliance's support for Ukraine in the war against Russia "for as long as it takes."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with NATO's eastward expansion blamed for the war. Next week, the simmering war will complete one year.

Russia views the alliance’s efforts to make Ukraine a member and to deploy missiles close to its borders as a direct threat to Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg also hinted at the expansion of NATO’s efforts in Eastern European countries, and bolstering its "practical support" for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova, whom he described as “valued partners which face Russian threats.”
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023