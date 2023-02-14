Venezuelan President Maduro Expresses Solidarity with Syria Over Earthquake

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Monday received a telephone call from President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro who affirmed his country’s solidarity with Syria over the earthquake that hit the country.

Maduro expressed Venezuela’s readiness to offer aid to the Syrian Arab Republic to overcome the impacts of the quake.Assad, for his part, said that the rescue teams and the relief aid sent by Venezuela and several Arab and foreign countries to Syria had a great impact in supporting the Syrian Government’s efforts to overcome the ordeal, adding these efforts were highly appreciated by the Syrian people.