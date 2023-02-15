Leader Lauds Iranians for Epic Participation at Revolution Anniversary Rallies

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to the Iranian people for taking part in the nationwide mass rallies in celebration of the Islamic Revolution’s anniversary and marking a “historic day” despite the enemy propaganda.

A large group of people from Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday ahead of the anniversary of Tabriz Popular Uprising on February 18, 1978.In the meeting, held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainyah of Tehran, the Leader praised the Iranian people’s valuable move to attend the Bahman 22nd demonstrations across the country marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.