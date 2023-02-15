Leader Lauds Iranians for Epic Participation at Revolution Anniversary Rallies
Story Code : 1041505
A large group of people from Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday ahead of the anniversary of Tabriz Popular Uprising on February 18, 1978.
In the meeting, held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainyah of Tehran, the Leader praised the Iranian people’s valuable move to attend the Bahman 22nd demonstrations across the country marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.