IRGC Equips Naval Helicopters with Mines

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has furnished its helicopters with various naval mines.

A documentary broadcast by Iran’s state TV has revealed that the IRGC Navy’s helicopters have become capable of naval minelaying operations.The Mil Mi-17 helicopters of the IRGC Navy can now take action against the enemy’s submarines.The video of the minelaying operation indicates a Mil Mi-17 copter dropping the homegrown “Maham-II” naval mines off the coasts of Iran.Containing 350 kg of explosives, the Iranian naval mine is furnished with sonic and magnetic sensors. Maham-II is laid at a depth of 10 to 50 meters in the sea and can destroy various vessels and submarines weighing up to 250 tons and cruising at a speed of 4 to 15 knots.The IRGC Navy’s helicopters have already been equipped with “Noor” anti-vessel cruise missiles with a range of 120 kilometers, “Qader” air-based missiles with a range of 200 kilometers, and the “S-5” 57mm caliber rocket launchers.