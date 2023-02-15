0
Wednesday 15 February 2023 - 09:45

IRGC Equips Naval Helicopters with Mines

Story Code : 1041506
IRGC Equips Naval Helicopters with Mines
A documentary broadcast by Iran’s state TV has revealed that the IRGC Navy’s helicopters have become capable of naval minelaying operations.

The Mil Mi-17 helicopters of the IRGC Navy can now take action against the enemy’s submarines.

The video of the minelaying operation indicates a Mil Mi-17 copter dropping the homegrown “Maham-II” naval mines off the coasts of Iran.

Containing 350 kg of explosives, the Iranian naval mine is furnished with sonic and magnetic sensors. Maham-II is laid at a depth of 10 to 50 meters in the sea and can destroy various vessels and submarines weighing up to 250 tons and cruising at a speed of 4 to 15 knots.

The IRGC Navy’s helicopters have already been equipped with “Noor” anti-vessel cruise missiles with a range of 120 kilometers, “Qader” air-based missiles with a range of 200 kilometers, and the “S-5” 57mm caliber rocket launchers.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023