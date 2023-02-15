0
Wednesday 15 February 2023 - 10:31

Iran Reports Major Surge in Petrochemicals, Oil products Exports

Story Code : 1041517
Iran Reports Major Surge in Petrochemicals, Oil products Exports
An industry source said on Tuesday that petrochemicals shipment had accounted for $12 billion or 27% of Iran’s total exports in the 10 months to late January.

Hamdi Hosseini, a senior member of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters Union (OPEX), said oil products exports from Iran had reached $13 billion between March 2022 and January this year.

Hosseini said that Iran had earned some $4.9 billion from exports of 6.6 million metric tons (mt) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the nine months to late December, an increase of 120% compared to the same previous period.

He said exports of methanol from Iran had reached $1.8 billion for 6.8 million mt of shipments in the nine months to late December.

The businessman added that Iran had exported 1.6 million mt of urea worth $975 million in the nine calendar months to the end of 2022, adding that exports of polymers also increased by 77% over the same period.

A Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency said that Iran had earned some $1 billion from exports of bitumen over the 10 months to late January.

The figures come amid Iran’s continued efforts to increase its exports of petroleum products and petrochemicals as a solution to avoid foreign sanctions affecting its direct crude oil exports.

Experts say the policy has strengthened Iran’s non-oil exports and led to the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023