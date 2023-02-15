US Appeals Court Upholds $110,000 Contempt Fine for Trump

Islam Times - A New York appeals court panel on Tuesday upheld a $110,000 fine on the former US President that a judge imposed last spring after he was found in contempt for failing to turn over documents to the state attorney general’s office as part of an investigation of his company.

The panel of five justices ruled that Donald Trump’s contempt fine for not complying with a subpoena for the records was a “proper exercise” of the discretionary power of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.The panel also said the fine of $10,000 per day “was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances.”Attorney General Letitia James applauded the two-page ruling issued by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division’s First Judicial Department.