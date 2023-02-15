0
Wednesday 15 February 2023 - 11:06

US Appeals Court Upholds $110,000 Contempt Fine for Trump

US Appeals Court Upholds $110,000 Contempt Fine for Trump
The panel of five justices ruled that Donald Trump’s contempt fine for not complying with a subpoena for the records was a “proper exercise” of the discretionary power of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

The panel also said the fine of $10,000 per day “was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances.”

Attorney General Letitia James applauded the two-page ruling issued by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division’s First Judicial Department.
