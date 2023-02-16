0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 03:02

Japan to Order 500 Tomahawk Missiles from US in FY 2023

Story Code : 1041627
Japan to Order 500 Tomahawk Missiles from US in FY 2023
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Feb. 14 that the expenses for the required Tomahawks will be covered in the budget proposal submitted to the current Diet session.

The government has earmarked 211.3 billion yen [$1.59 billion] in the budget plan for fiscal 2023, which starts in April, to buy Tomahawk missiles. The Defense Ministry aims to deploy them by March 2027.

Ministry officials said the costs to upgrade its Aegis-equipped destroyers and other projects for installation of the Tomahawks will come from the budgets for fiscal 2024 and beyond.

The ministry also plans to upgrade Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles to give them the capacity to strike enemy bases. The Japanese-made weapon is expected to be deployed in fiscal 2026 with an extended range of 1,000 kilometers.

However, the Type 12 project could be delayed.

The announced bulk purchase of Tomahawks reflects Tokyo’s aim to ensure a prompt upgrade of the nation’s defenses with the proven US weapon.

The Tomahawk missile is a precision weapon that can be launched from ships and submarines and can hit targets about 1,610 km away, according to the manufacturer.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023