Palestinians Pushing for UN Security Council Vote on ‘Israeli’ Settlement Expansion

Islam Times - The Palestinian Authority [PA] is talking to members of the UN Security Council about a possible resolution against the Zionist government policy, mainly around the latest decision to expand the settlements in the occupied West Bank, informed officials told Axios.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that he wants a Security Council resolution that stresses the need to stop the Zionist regime’s unilateral actions.Several hours later, the Tel Aviv regime announced it was authorizing nine outposts in the occupied West Bank and approving the planning and building of 10,000 new settler units in existing settlements.Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, on Monday sent a letter to the members of the Security Council about the ‘Israeli’ Cabinet decision.In the letter, which was obtained by Axios, Mansour wrote that the Security Council must act immediately to send a clear message to the ‘Israeli’ entity against its settlement activity. Much of the international community considers ‘Israeli’ settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law.The Palestinians must secure the support of at least nine of the 15 members of the Security Council in order for any resolution introduced to be brought to a vote.Zionist officials say they believe the Palestinians will manage to mobilize the support.The Zionist regime’s representative at the UN, and other ‘Israeli’ officials are holding talks with their Biden administration counterparts to make sure the US vetoes any potential resolution, ‘Israeli’ officials said.The US has been backing the Tel Aviv regime at the UN for years by using its veto against nearly all resolutions against its ally related to the ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestine.