Assad To ICRC President: Syrian Government Is Keen on Delivering Aid to All Areas Across Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received President of the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

During the meeting, Egger affirmed that the ICRC is seeking to provide the Syrian people with basic needs and to provide everything necessary to help them overcome the difficult situation they are going through in the aftermath of the earthquake.The ICRC president further indicated that the organization is working to mobilize efforts to expand the scope of its humanitarian operations all over the Syrian territory, and it appreciates the cooperation made by the Syrian government and SARC in this regard.Assad, for his part, renewed the Syrian government’s keenness on delivering aid to all areas across Syria to provide relief to the affected.The president underlined that it is important when dealing with the humanitarian situation in Syria to consider the infrastructure and other sectors such as health and communications because they are integrated with each other and directly affect the humanitarian and living conditions of the Syrian people.