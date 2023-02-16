0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:07

Iran Defense Exports Increased Fivefold: MoD

Story Code : 1041639
Iran Defense Exports Increased Fivefold: MoD
Saying that Iran enjoys ideal conditions in the field of the defense industry, Ashtiani told reporters on Wednesday, "Our armed forces also protect the country with authority."

Touching upon the arrestment of the main perpetrators of a recent foiled drone attack in the central city of Isfahan, the Iranian defense minister said that the Isfahan drone attack incident was carried out by the enemy who cannot tolerate the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Such actions are the result of the weakness and desperation of the enemy, he said.

On February 10, Iranian security forces arrested the main perpetrators of a recently foiled drone attack in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved.

In a statement on January 29, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023