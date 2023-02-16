Iran Defense Exports Increased Fivefold: MoD

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says that the production of defense products has increased threefold and their exports have increased fivefold.

Saying that Iran enjoys ideal conditions in the field of the defense industry, Ashtiani told reporters on Wednesday, "Our armed forces also protect the country with authority."Touching upon the arrestment of the main perpetrators of a recent foiled drone attack in the central city of Isfahan, the Iranian defense minister said that the Isfahan drone attack incident was carried out by the enemy who cannot tolerate the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Such actions are the result of the weakness and desperation of the enemy, he said.On February 10, Iranian security forces arrested the main perpetrators of a recently foiled drone attack in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved.In a statement on January 29, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.