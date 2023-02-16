0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:10

Russian Air Defenses Intercept Eight US-made HIMARS Rockets

Story Code : 1041640
"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and also destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Sofiyevka, Popovka, Golikovo, Novokrasnyanka, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

In the area of the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region, Russian forces wiped out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 113th territorial defense brigade, the general stated.

Russian forces also destroyed roughly 190 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, according to Konashenkov.

Russian forces struck 87 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 385 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 208 helicopters, 3,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,875 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,020 multiple rocket launchers, 4,101 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,388 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general specified.
