1 Killed, 4 Injured in Coal Mine Explosion in NW Pakistan

Islam Times - At least one person was killed and four others injured in an explosion in a coal mine in Kohat district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service said.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Tuesday in a coal mine, located in the Darra Adam Khel area of the district, in which four miners got trapped following the blast.The rescuers reached the site and recovered the victims after a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers, local media said, adding that one person died while four were injured, Xinhua reported.One of the victims included a volunteer who got injured during the rescue operation, the rescue service said.An investigation was underway to determine the reason for the blast.