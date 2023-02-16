0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:12

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Coal Mine Explosion in NW Pakistan

According to the reports, the incident took place on Tuesday in a coal mine, located in the Darra Adam Khel area of the district, in which four miners got trapped following the blast.

The rescuers reached the site and recovered the victims after a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers, local media said, adding that one person died while four were injured, Xinhua reported.

One of the victims included a volunteer who got injured during the rescue operation, the rescue service said.

An investigation was underway to determine the reason for the blast.
