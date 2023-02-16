0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:14

Several ISIL Chieftains Arrested by Iraq Intelligence Service

In this operation, several ISIL chieftains who were involved in several terrorist crimes in Iraq and abroad were arrested.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service emphasized defending the security of Iraq and achieving peace and stability.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.
