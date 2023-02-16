Iranian President Calls for Standing Against US Hegemony

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi urged independent states to challenge the US hegemony in the region and across the globe, and said that domineering behavior is not just special to Democrats or Republicans but in the nature of American policies.

President Rayeesi made the remarks in in a meeting with a group of scholars and elites from Chinese universities in Beijing on Wednesday."Today, the situation in the world is developing in such a way that by denying unilateralism, actions such as those used by America and its allies in the region and the world to dominate the nations are rejected and condemned in the public opinion of the world," he stated.Hailing the relationship between Tehran and Beijing, the president noted, "What brings the two countries Iran and China together is the history of civilisation, common positions in opposition to unilateralism, independence and negation of domination and subjugation."Rayeesi stated that the connection of independent countries with each other brings two important achievements of capacity exchange and neutralisation of threats and sanctions."Iran has huge economic, cultural and geographical capacities, the actualisation of which can be very effective in the growth and promotion of countries in the region and even the continent of Asia and shape the future in the name of Asia," he said, adding, "The Iranian nation has created many opportunities for itself from oppressive threats and sanctions and has achieved many successes in its progress."For example, Iran's president clarified that "today more than 90% of the medicinal needed by the people of Iran are produced inside the country by Iranian researchers and experts".He said that the only way to deal with the threat of America and its allies is to stand and resist."In addition to warding off the danger, resistance will turn the threat into an opportunity for progress, while backing off in face of the threat will only result in failure," he added.Responding to the question of one of the attendees about the increase of Washington's pressure against Tehran during Donald Trump's presidency, Rayeesi stressed, "Domineering behaviour in America is not only specific to one person or a political movement in this country.""It's in the essence of America's policies as we have witnessed its implementation by the democratic and republican rulers of America in different parts of the world in the past years," he underlined.Rayeesi underscored that the domination system has resorted to actions such as Iranphobia and Sinophobia, and emphasised, "But it is certain that the future of the world will not witness unilateralism, and multilateralism will spread in the world"."Iran has long-standing relations with China," the Iranian president said, "which are developing in many areas, including in the energy export sector, exchange of products, greater interaction between researchers and student exchange in the universities of the two countries and the implementation of the Belt-Road Initiative to further develop relations"."The principle of economic development is a good thing, but considering the valuable historical and civilisational background of Iran and China, economic development should not destroy the cultural foundations of the two nations," he added.Rayeesi invited Chinese thinkers, intellectuals and students to travel to Iran and observe the great progress of the Iranian nation.The Iranian president arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.High-ranking officials of Tehran and Beijing have signed 20 agreements to further expand mutual cooperation in various fields.Iran and China have enjoyed close ties in recent years, particularly after the United States reinstated sanctions on the Iranian economy in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement.The US has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over cooperation with Iran as the prospects of reviving the agreement have dimmed due to Washington’s refusal to fully honor the deal.China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.China is still Iran’s biggest oil client despite Washington’s bid to bring Tehran’s exports down to zero.