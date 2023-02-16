Supreme Leader Dismisses Enemies' Unfounded Claims of Deadlock in Iran

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei categorically rejected the Western country's claims of a deadlock in Iran, saying that their non-stop and all-out attempts to overthrow the Islamic Republic expose untruthfulness of their remarks.

Addressing a meeting with a group of people from Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the massive turnout, amid a cold winter, was born out of the nation’s faith in the Islamic Republic.“This last Saturday, the 22nd of Bahman (February 11), was a historic one. People literally created an epic across the country,” the Leader stated during the meeting, which took place ahead of the anniversary of the popular uprising of the people of Tabriz, which took place on February 18, 1978.“This amount of propaganda, the problems that people feel, the provocations of the enemies, the cold weather and below zero temperature in some parts of the country were all ignored by the warmth of the Iranian people’s faith and insight,” he added.“People came out with this grandeur; the people’s turnout revealed many facts,” the Supreme Leader continued.Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that the nation conveyed the message of its “full support” for the Islamic establishment through its participation in the rallies.“The message of the Iranian nation on the 22nd of Bahman was full support for the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic’s establishment. It was louder than all voices,” the Leader said.“Of course, there are and there were opposing and dissident voices. The enemies – the world’s media empire, which is in the hands of the Zionists and the Americans – tried to make the [opposing] voices prevail, but no; [they] could not. The voice of the nation prevailed over the voice of others,” he added.Ayatollah Khamenei said one of the most important objectives of the recent riots across Iran was to make people forget the 22nd of Bahman and dissuade them from millions-strong participation in the 1979 revolution anniversary rallies.However, the Supreme Leader added, the people “exercised endurance” with their massive turnout.He further highlighted the role of national unity in strengthening the country and advised the people to avoid discords over minor issues.Ayatollah Khamenei rejected claims that the Islamic Republic has reached an impasse, stressing, “If we have reached an impasse, why does the enemy spend so much to overthrow [the Islamic Republic]? Well, overthrowing a government that has reached an impasse doesn’t need money, it will be overthrown by itself!”The Iranian nation’s progress in different sectors such as defense, industry, and infrastructure has infuriated the enemy, he added.Tehran and certain Western nations have been engaged in a diplomatic row over their meddlesome stance on recent unrest Iran.Protests erupted in several cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who fainted at a police station in mid-September and days later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The demonstrations soon turned violent.An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization announced that Amini’s controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.Iranian officials blame Western countries for orchestrating the riots to destabilize the country.The unrest has claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing acts of terror and sabotage across the country. Iran's Interior Ministry has confirmed the enemy waged a hybrid war against the country to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups.The US, the UK and the European Union (EU) have imposed a slew of sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities since the September death in police custody of an Iranian woman. Iran has returned the adversarial measures and meddlesome statements with sanctions against European, American and British officials and institutions.