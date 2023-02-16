Islam Times - Chinese Leader Xi Jinping hailed the friendly relationship between his country and Iran, underscoring that Beijing will unswervingly develop cooperation with Tehran in various fields.

President Xi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi on Tuesday.The Chinese president underlined the need for implementing the strategic agreement between Beijing and Tehran, noting that his country is strongly resolved to further enhance ties with Iran.President Xi criticized the unilateral measures taken by Western countries in the international arena, regretting that these countries continue to insist on their Cold War approaches.He hailed Iran’s stands in the fight against terrorism and stressed the need for a speedy implementation of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as an achievement of multilateralism to resolve disputes.President Rayeesi, for his part, stressed the need for expansion of relations between Tehran and Beijing in different economic, trade, scientific and cultural areas,"Implementation of the strategic 25-year agreement between the two nations is pivotal to peace and stability in the region," he underscored.Iran's president stressed the need to a fight against unilateralist efforts in the international scene as well as interventionist measures all across the globe.The president also appreciated China’s positive and constructive role in multilateral talks to remove sanctions on Tehran. Referring to the failure of European countries to meet their promises, he stated that the Western countries once again made miscalculations about Iran.Rayeesi appreciated the level of relations between Iran and China while noting that further steps have yet to be taken.He also voiced Iran’s readiness to help implement China’s One Bent One Road initiative.The Iranian president arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.High-ranking officials of Tehran and Beijing have signed 20 agreements to further expand mutual cooperation in various fields.Iran and China have enjoyed close ties in recent years, particularly after the United States reinstated sanctions on the Iranian economy in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement.The US has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over cooperation with Iran as the prospects of reviving the agreement have dimmed due to Washington’s refusal to fully honor the deal.China has strengthened its position as Iran’s top trade partner in recent years. During the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023), China has exported $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion.China is still Iran’s biggest oil client despite Washington’s bid to bring Tehran’s exports down to zero.