Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:41

Putin: Russia Living Under Pressure of "Endless Sanctions"

Story Code : 1041647
"We are living under the constant pressure from abroad - I mean all these endless sanctions," the president stated on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"As we all see, we are passing through all these sanctions with a cool head," Putin noted.

The response to unfriendly acts of foreign countries and their attempts to ruin the Russian economy "can only be the expansion of the sphere of freedom and protection from the side of law enforcement authorities on the whole and the judicial system in particular", the head of state added.

On February 24, Putin stated in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals.

Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea, after launching a military operation against Ukraine.
