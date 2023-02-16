NATO Chief Calls on Members to Ramp Up Ammunition Production for Ukraine

Islam Times - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance to ramp up ammunition production and other military aid for Ukraine as Russia continues its military operation. “We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” Stoltenberg said on Tuesday at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, The Hill reported.



“So it makes it even more important that NATO Allies and partners provide more support to Ukraine,” the alliance chief stressed.



Russia’s war on Ukraine will hit its one-year mark next week, and Moscow has appeared to be amassing troops in preparation for a new offensive surge around the anniversary.



“When it comes to artillery, we need ammunition, we need spare parts, we need maintenance, we need all the logistics to ensure that we are able to sustain these weapon systems … It’s not only about discussing new systems, but ensuring that all the existing systems are working as they should,” Stoltenberg added.



The defense ministers are set to discuss providing more ammunition and “how to ramp up production and strengthen our defense industry to be able to provide the necessary ammunition to Ukraine and also to replenish our own stocks”, Stoltenberg continued.



They’ll also decide on “new long-term guidelines” for defense planning, which Stoltenberg called “extremely important in a world which is more competitive and more dangerous, and when there is a full-fledged war going on in Europe".



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hopeful that Ukraine could be accepted into the alliance of the US, Canada and 28 European nations, but since all 30 member states must unanimously agree to approve of the addition, the country is unlikely to be granted membership soon.



NATO considers Ukraine a “partner country”, but without membership, Kyiv isn’t protected by the alliance’s security guarantee.



Stoltenberg on Tuesday underscored that NATO is supporting Ukraine in its self-defense, not stepping into the conflict.



“We have the right to help Ukraine uphold the right for self-defense. So NATO and NATO allies are not party to the conflict, but we support Ukraine in the right of self-defense,” he underlined.



Stoltenberg acknowledged that “the type of support we provide to Ukraine has evolved as the war has evolved”, in the wake of news that the US and Germany will equip Ukraine with battle tanks.



On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.



After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.



Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also stressed Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.



On Tuesday, Zelensky called on its Western allies to speed up the pace of supplying weapons to his country.



Zelensky made the plea in an evening video address, saying Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies could gather strength.



"That is why speed is of the essence," he stated.



"Speed in everything — adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people's lives, speed brings back security, and I thank all our partners who realize that speed is important," the president added.