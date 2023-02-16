0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 05:45

White House: Aerial Objects Shot Down Not from China

Story Code : 1041649
White House: Aerial Objects Shot Down Not from China
“We don’t see anything that points right now to being part of [China’s] spy balloon program,” Kirby told reporters, POLITICO reported

"It’s unlikely the objects were used in “intelligence collection against the United States of any kind — that’s the indication now,” he added.

Intelligence officials believe the objects, which were shot down a week after a Chinese balloon was downed off the coast of South Carolina, could be “tied to some commercial or benign purpose”, he stated.

American forces decided to target the objects because of concerns about potential surveillance, Kirby said on MSNBC later on Tuesday, so they “acted out of an abundance of caution".

No other objects are being tracked, he added.

It’s still unclear what the objects were, and administration officials have provided few details. Senators received another classified briefing from the administration on the incursions on Tuesday, but they haven’t shed much light.

As for the Chinese balloon that was shot down on February 4, officials expect to learn more about its payload in the coming days as crews continue to retrieve materials, Kirby continued.

On Monday, US Northern Command announced it had recovered critical electronics including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.

When the balloon was shot down over the Atlantic, some materials floated while the payload, which carries critical information about the airship, sank to the “ocean bottom”, FBI officials told reporters last week. Crews have since successfully recovered parts of the balloon.

But two of the objects shot down over the weekend were downed over the Yukon and Lake Huron, locations that may make recovery impossible, officials announced.
