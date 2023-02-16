0
Thursday 16 February 2023 - 13:04

Palestinians Denounce ‘Racist’ Israeli Law Allowing Expulsion of Palestinian Prisoners, Families

The Israeli regime parliament passed the law on Wednesday, enabling the revocation of residency or citizenship status of those who have been engaged in activism against the occupation of Palestinian lands, and deporting them to the occupied West Bank or Gaza Strip.

The law specifically targets Palestinians who have been sentenced to prison and received funding from the Palestinian Authority.

The new law will apply to Palestinian citizens of the occupied territories and permanent residents of occupied East al-Quds.

Adalah, an organization that advocates for Palestinian rights in Israel, said the law “facilitates their expulsion” and creates “an additional avenue for the revocation of the citizenship or residency of Palestinians”.

Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet, discussions about withdrawing residencies and stripping away citizenship from Palestinians living in al-Quds have been floated, specifically for prisoners who have carried out retaliatory operations.

Israel has reportedly revoked the residency status of at least 14,701 Palestinians in East al-Quds from 1967 to 2020. The number will jump to 86,000 if the dependent children of those who had their residencies revoked are counted.
