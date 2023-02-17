0
Friday 17 February 2023 - 11:18

Palestinian Lions’ Den: Friday Marks First Day of Escalation and Anger

Story Code : 1041886
The Nablus-based group said in a statement on Wednesday that the demolition of Palestinian homes in the city of al-Quds [Jerusalem] will be met with a response that will shatter the security of the occupying regime and its settlers in all West Bank streets.
 
It also invited the Palestinian people to start civil disobedience and counter the Zionists.
 
“Friday should mark the first day of intensification of anger and tensions as well as a decisive, sensitive and historic stage that will be recorded in the history of the Palestinian people’s struggle,” it added.
 
The resistance group had earlier called on Palestinians to put aside party and nomadic discords and stand against the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet, which has initiated a new wave of forced evictions and home demolitions targeting Palestinians in a bid to expand illegal “Israeli” settlements across the occupied territories.
 
In its statement, addressed to the “Israeli” entity’s so-called “national security” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Lions’ Den had warned that its members are thirsty for beheading “Israeli” officials and the regime’s cowardly soldiers.
 
“We will come to you inside your houses... We work in silence and our soldiers are unknown,” it said.
 
Ben-Gvir has vowed to take a more aggressive stance against Palestinian homes that the “Israeli” entity deems illegal in the occupied lands. He has described the building of new settlements as “‘Israel’s’ mission and doctrine.”
 
Earlier this week, UN experts urged the international community to take action against the entity’s systematic and deliberate demolition of homes, arbitrary displacement, and forced expulsion of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
 
“The systematic demolition of Palestinian homes, erection of illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements and systematic denial of building permits for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amounts to ‘domicide,’” they said.
 
In January 2023, “Israeli” authorities reportedly demolished 132 Palestinian structures across 38 West Bank communities, the experts said, adding that the figure represents a 135 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
 
The “Israeli” entity routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem]. The pretense is that the homes were built without a permit. However, the “Israeli” regime rarely, if ever, approves such permits for Palestinians. The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.
