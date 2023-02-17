0
Friday 17 February 2023 - 11:58

Iran To Carry on With Its Peaceful Nuclear Program: Spokesman

Story Code : 1041909
Iran To Carry on With Its Peaceful Nuclear Program: Spokesman
The spokesman made the remarks on Thursday in reaction to a joint statement by the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
 
The thoroughly anti-Iranian statement was issued by American and GCC officials during a meeting of the so-called "Working Group on Iran" at the council's headquarters in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday. It saw the countries in question accusing Iran of leading "destabilizing policies," "supporting terrorism," "weapons proliferation...in the region and around the world," and "nuclear provocations."
 
Kanaani roundly rejected the accusations that were leveled against the Islamic Republic in the statement, describing them as "oft-repeated" and "tedious."
 
He considered the issuance of such statements to be in line with the US regime's age-old strategy of sowing division among the countries of the region.
 
The official went on by citing many instances of the United States' "destructive" and "interventionist" policies in the region, which had worked to disrupt regional stability and security.
 
The spokesperson enumerated the US's sales of millions of dollars-worth of weapons to the regional states, its "support for Takfiri terrorism," its "continued all-out backing of the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people," and Washington's contribution to the years-long devastating war against the Yemeni nation.
 
Addressing the allegations targeting Iran's nuclear work, Kanaani said the Islamic Republic would carry on with its peaceful nuclear energy program and "constructive" cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], notwithstanding existing political pressures and propagandist smear campaigns.
 
The Islamic Republic, he continued, believes in regional diplomacy and endeavor toward the resolution of regional crises through political solutions.
 
The official, meanwhile, referred to the country's favorable and growing ties with its neighbors, expressing hope that the countries of the region would travel down the path of regional peace, security, and sustainable development while remaining cautious about the United States' "self-serving intentions and sinister policies" targeting the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023