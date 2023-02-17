0
Friday 17 February 2023 - 21:27

Thousands Affected By Floods in Indonesia's Surakarta

Story Code : 1041991
Thousands Affected By Floods in Indonesia
The Bengawan Solo river on the island of Java burst its banks and inundated roads as well as houses in more than 16 subdistricts on Friday, with nearly 22,000 residents impacted, Xinhua reported.

Floods were reported in the villages of Jagalan, Gandekan, Sudiroprajan, Pucangsawit, Semanggi, Joyosuran, Sangkrah, Kedung Lumbu, Mojo, and Joyonakan, according to information gathered by Indonesian news agencies. The water level fluctuates between 30 cm and 1.5 meters.

No casualties have been reported. However, about 4,000 flood victims have reportedly been evacuated to higher ground where they set up tents.

Rescue operations and emergency relief efforts are still underway as authorities were battling to assist those in need.

Indonesia is still in the rainy season and it frequently suffers from floods and landslides, particularly during this period.
