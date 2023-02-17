Raisi’s Visit to China Marks New Phase of Strategic Cooperation: Chinese Ambassador

Islam Times - The Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Chang Hua, said on Friday that the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to China will mark the beginning of a new chapter in strategic cooperation between the two countries.

In a message to IRNA, the envoy stated that the visit would strengthen the mutual political trust between Beijing and Tehran and reaffirm their support for each other's fundamental interests, including the safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.The Chinese diplomat further added that Iran and China are honest strategic partners deserving mutual trust and expanding their relations based on a spirit of mutual respect.The Iranian President had described his visit to China as fruitful and successful, expressing hope for increased cooperation in various fields between the two nations.During the visit, Raisi met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and the two leaders pledged to enhance Tehran-Beijing cooperation regardless of international developments and signed cooperation documents.