Friday 17 February 2023 - 22:15

Sayyed Houthis: US Plundering Umma’s Fortunes to Starve People

Addressing Yemenis on the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Hussein Badreddine Al-Houthi, Sayyed Al-Houthi maintained that teh Americans are keen on keeping the Arab and Muslim Umma partitioned via sedition.

Sayyed Houthi indicated that Washington imposes sanctions in order to prevent the Umma’s countries from disobeying it, underscoring the US policy of causing inflation in those states so that their local currencies lose their values.

Sayyed Al-Houthi described the US act of besieging and starving the Umma’s people as the worst crime being committed in Yemen and Lebanon in addition to many other countries.
