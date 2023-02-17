0
Friday 17 February 2023 - 22:33

Saudi Arabia Imprisons Tribesmen for Rejecting Displacement in NEOM Project

Story Code : 1041996
Saudi Arabia Imprisons Tribesmen for Rejecting Displacement in NEOM Project
The area is part of the NEOM megacity project, a $500 billion futuristic development backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Two members of the Howeitat, a tribe in Saudi Arabia forcibly displaced and have received lengthy sentences over their protests against the project, a UK-based rights group has reported.

Abdulilah al-Howeiti and his relative, Abdullah Dukhail al-Howeiti, were both handed a 50-year prison term and 50-year travel ban for supporting their family's refusal to be forcibly evicted from their homes in the Tabuk province of northwestern Saudi Arabia, according to Alqst.

The rulings in their cases, made by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal in August, come among a raft of similarly long sentences handed down by Saudi courts this summer.

According to the tribe's spokesperson, Saleh al-Faraj, security forces have raided the homes of several other Huwaitat tribe members and arrested them for refusing to sign away their property rights. The arrested individuals have been transferred to a detention center in the city of Ha'il, around 300 km south of Tabuk.

In a statement to Middle East Eye, al-Faraj said that "the Saudi regime has not provided any compensation for our land, which has been passed down through generations." He added that "the government wants to displace us from our homes without any clear reason or justification."

The NEOM project has been controversial from its inception due to its location on land traditionally inhabited by the Huwaitat and other tribes. Despite the government's assurances that the project will bring economic benefits to the region, the Huwaitat and other tribes have expressed concern about the environmental impact of the development and the potential loss of their ancestral lands.

Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of the detained Huwaitat tribesmen and for the Saudi Arabian authorities to respect the rights of the region's indigenous peoples.

Saudi special forces, sometimes with 40 vehicles, were dispatched to the region in March 2020 to raid the homes of those who were resisting eviction and to intimidate them, according to the report.

In a confrontation, Saudi forces detained 20 residents who had come to defend a kidnapped child, reads the report, adding that the minor was abducted by the secret police after writing “We will not be moved” on walls.

According to the rights group, residents were offered as little as 17,000 riyals in compensation despite Saudi authorities’ claim of offering 620,000 riyals. Meanwhile, authorities have refused to resettle the resident in proximity to their former homes. The low compensation has forced residents to buy homes in poorer neighborhoods in the Tabuk province.

In a statement, the human rights organization said that "the authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those detained solely for peacefully opposing their forced eviction and ensure that the Huwaitat and other communities are consulted and provide their free, prior and informed consent before any decisions that would affect their rights and livelihoods are taken."

The expropriations of homes contravene the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam, both of which Saudi Arabia has ratified.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
Cyberattack Targets Israel’s Technion University
14 February 2023
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
13 February 2023
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023