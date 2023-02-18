0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 10:54

Second Hezbollah Aid Convoy Takes Way to Syria’s Aleppo

Story Code : 1042077
The convoy, dubbed “Compassionate”, includes 29 trucks loaded with food, medical and humanitarian aids to the quake-hit area, Adnan Al-Mokaddem, Head of Civil Defense at the Islamic Health Association, a Hezbollah-affiliated health institution, told Al-Manar correspondent.

The convoy’s trucks have been loaded with food, medical and humanitarian aids to the quake-struck Aleppo, Al-Mokaddem added.

The convoy set out at 8:00 a.m. (Beirut time) from Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, our correspondent said.

Deputy Head of Hezbollah Executive Counil Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that “it is a religious and moral duty to stand by our brothers in Syria in light of the pressive blockade imposed by the US.”

Sheikh Daamoush lashed out at the “US Administration and other so-called humanitarian organizations over their moral lapse” in dealing with the disaster in Syria.

Hezbollah’s first aid convoy to Syria headed last Sunday and arrived in the city of Latakia on Monday.

More than 40,000 people have died so far from the earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria earlier this month (February 6). The United Nations said that around 6,000 people in Syria are confirmed dead, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
