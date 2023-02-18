0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 11:32

Spokesman Mocks Presence of Anti-Iran ‘Clowns’ in MSC

Story Code : 1042088
In post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani deplored the presence of anti-Iranian opposition figures in the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“Those who ignore 44 years of unparalleled presence of the vast majority of Iranians in support of their country, Revolution and leadership and invite a number of identity-less clowns (to the MSC) neither believe in democracy nor do they know the Revolution and people of Iran,” he said.

He also warned the enemies and opponents that they will “soon have to kneel before the Iranian nation’s perseverance, power and greatness.”

A number of infamous figures opposed to the Islamic Republic took part in the MSC in Germany and held meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the conference.
