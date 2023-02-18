Spokesman Mocks Presence of Anti-Iran ‘Clowns’ in MSC

Islam Times - The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry decried the organizers of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for ignoring the Iranian nation’s support for the Islamic Revolution and inviting a number of anti-Iranian ‘clowns’ who have no identity to the meeting.

In post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani deplored the presence of anti-Iranian opposition figures in the Munich Security Conference in Germany.“Those who ignore 44 years of unparalleled presence of the vast majority of Iranians in support of their country, Revolution and leadership and invite a number of identity-less clowns (to the MSC) neither believe in democracy nor do they know the Revolution and people of Iran,” he said.He also warned the enemies and opponents that they will “soon have to kneel before the Iranian nation’s perseverance, power and greatness.”A number of infamous figures opposed to the Islamic Republic took part in the MSC in Germany and held meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the conference.